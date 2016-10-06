Harris County Deputy Shoots Inmate Being Treated at Ben Taub Hospital

EXPAND A police vehicle sits outside Ben Taub Hospital on Thursday morning. Meagan Flynn

A Harris County sheriff's deputy shot an inmate who was being treated for seizures at Ben Taub Hospital just after 10 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff Ron Hickman told reporters at the hospital.

According to Hickman, the inmate, Ricky Lynn Hall, grabbed a sharp-edged medical object to use it as a weapon while a doctor was treating him, placing the doctor in a threatening situation. At that time, Hickman said, the deputy supervising Hall shot the inmate twice in the chest.

Hickman said the inmate is currently in surgery, though no further information was available about his condition.

According to court records, Hall was booked into the Harris County Jail September 30 on charges of forgery, credit-card abuse and robbery — crimes that occurred on different dates since July but for which he was finally arrested following the September 28 robbery. Hall's criminal history in the county includes various forgeries, assaults and drug charges and dates back to 1998.

Hickman said Hall was brought to Ben Taub Hospital on October 1 for seizure treatment.

Houston Police Department homicide detectives are currently investigating the shooting and the circumstances that led to the deputy, who was not named, to use potentially lethal force. We will update this story when more information is available.

