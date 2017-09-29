After Deadly Shooting, Harris County Shuts Down Unlicensed Houston Club

EXPAND The strip mall at 9275 Richmond where the Harris County attorney says a series of unlicensed nightclubs operated. Photo courtesy of Google Earth

The Harris County Attorney's Office has persuaded a judge to sign off on shutting down an unlicensed nightclub on Richmond in Houston after a man was shot and killed at the address over the weekend.

Vince Ryan, the county attorney, secured a temporary restraining order against ALAA, which has also operated at 9275 Richmond under the names Blush Lounge, Blush Lounge 365, Willy Blush, Allure and Village Gang Nightclub.

Around 5 a.m. this past Sunday, 26-year-old Alberth Sinisterr-Villegas was shot four times death inside the club, the Houston Police Department said. He later died, and police have yet to determine a motive or suspects in the case. Another man, 21-year-old Jasson Huerta, was shot inside the club in the early hours of July 30.

The restraining order prohibits the owner of the shopping center in which the club is located, Wongson Investment Company, from renting the space to anyone to serve alcohol without a liquor license, or to serve alcohol after 2 a.m. Texas law bans the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m.

The county attorney's investigation of the club began before the fatal shooting on Sunday. On August 3, undercover Houston police officers bought beer and tequila at the club and then arrested the bartender. The club advertised on social media it was open until 6 a.m. and boasted it was the only private club open during the curfew Mayor Sylvester Turner imposed in the days after Hurricane Harvey.

Vince Ryan has vigorously pursued cases against after hours clubs in the past three months, and has closed ten unlicensed establishments in that period. In March, his office shutdown a Midtown after hours club where a man was killed.

“After-hours bars are a threat to our community, often breeding violent assaults, shootings and drunk driving,” Ryan said in a statement. “Young people who frequent these clubs are unwittingly placing themselves in dangerous situations. My office will continue to work with law enforcement to shut down these nuisances.”

The ALAA case heads to court on October 6.