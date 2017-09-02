menu

Houstonians Asked to Conserve Water, Keep Cars Off Roads As Harvey Cleanup Continues

Houston Area Already Feeling Harvey Effects; High Winds in Missouri City Rip Roofs Off 50 Homes


Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.
By Dianna Wray
Image from the City of Houston
We're still in the middle of dealing with the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Right now, this translates to official requests for certain areas to be stringent about flushing and other water use, and for all of Houston to get their cars out of the roadways so the massive amounts of debris from the catastrophic flood can be picked up.

On the water side of things, Houston Water’s West District and Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment plants which provide sanitary sewer service to zip codes 77024, 77041, 77043, 77055, 77077, 77079, 77080, and 77094 have been flooded.

The water for the city of Houston is not contaminated. This is just a toilet thing.

Residents in these areas are asked to please help Houston Water conserve resources by not flushing or using extra water for showers, baths, laundry, dishes or toilets until further notice. Houston Water is actively working to repair services, according to a release issued on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the process of getting the debris from Harvey out of the streets is already up and rolling. The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department is asking residents to remove all parked vehicles from the streets when debris crews are working in your neighborhood.

Debris should be placed close to the side of the road away from mailboxes, trees, meters, fire hydrants and other structures. Waste Management has asked people to not place debris in the roadway.

If debris crews are unable to pass safely along the streets, they will not be able to remove your debris, so be sure and get anything that may impede their progress, either debris or vehicles, out of the way.

Dianna Wray
Dianna Wray, a nationally award-winning journalist, is a staff writer at the Houston Press. Born and raised in Houston, she writes about everything from NASA to oil to horse races.

