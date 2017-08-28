menu

Harvey Forces Texans and Cowboys to Move Thursday Night's Game To Arlington

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 8:07 p.m.
By Sean Pendergast
Hurricane Harvey has driven Bill O'Brien and the Texans out of Houston and into Arlington.
Photo by Eric Sauseda
In a move that was about as predictable as Brock Osweiler overthrowing a deep ball, the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys have moved their final preseason game at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night to Arlington. The game was originally scheduled for NRG Stadium, but the devastation and logistical nightmares caused by Tropical Storm Harvey have forced this move, as it is an impossibility for both teams to travel to Houston in time for Thursday night's game. (Kickoff remains 7 p.m. local time.)

Here is the NFL's comment on the schedule change:

Similarly, the Texans back in 2008 were forced by Hurricane Ike to postpone their Week 2 game with the Baltimore Ravens to Week 10, which meant that the Texans bye week was pigeon holed into Week 2 and they spent it dealing with the aftermath of a hurricane. Very relaxing. Not surprisingly, the Texans began that season 1-5.

In one final salvo which completely cleared the sports deck in Houston for the weekend, the Advocare Texas Kickoff football game between LSU and BYU will be moved to the Superdome in Louisiana:

Houstonians have plenty on our plate right now with Harvey still dumping buckets on us, but there will be no local sporting events this weekend.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

Sean Pendergast
Sean is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.

