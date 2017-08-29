Flooding From Harvey Leads to Houston Area Hospital Closures

EXPAND Harvey has taken a serious toll on those in need of medical assistance. Flickr/Hamza Butt

Tropical Storm Harvey has disrupted operations at hospitals throughout Harris and Fort Bend counties, taking a toll on patients and their families.

Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals were scheduled to be on "restricted access to write out in recovery team members providing direct patient care" — meaning no visiting hours— and Quentin Mease hospital remains closed, according to Harris Health System officials.

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land remains closed until further notice. Patients there have been transferred to Memorial Hermann Southwest at 7600 Beechnut.

Also closed are: Memorial Hermann First Colony Hospital, Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Summer Creek and Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Spring.

People in the Spring and Summer Creek areas are encouraged to seek care at Memorial Hermann Northeast and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands hospitals.

Texas Children's Medical Center, West Campus, and The Woodlands locations have closed their clinics and canceled outpatient services through Tuesday. Texas Children's Health Plan The Center for Children & Women and all Texas Children's pediatrics practices and urgent care centers are also closed Tuesday.

A spokesperson for St. Luke's provided the following list of locations that will be open as of Monday night:

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

The Woodlands Hospital

Lakeside Hospital

Springwoods Village Hospital

Patients Medical Center

Brazosport Hospital

Also open are the emergency centers in Conroe, Huntsville, Lake Area, Spring/Harmony.

Also as a consequence of the storm, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday it will offer a break to residents who lost their driver's licenses during the storm.

The department will provide free driver's license or ID cards for residents in counties, so long as residents previously had a Texas ID. These counties include the 30 Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for before then-Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

These counties include: Aransas, Austin, Bee, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Brazoria, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, Waller, Wharton and Wilson counties.

In addition, residents of these counties with outstanding Driver Responsibility Program surcharges will not be required to make payments for 60 days.