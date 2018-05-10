Harris County DA's Office Charges Man With Making a Terroristic Threat at HCC

Maybe things will quiet down on the HCC Midtown campus now

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has charged a 21-year-old man with making the terroristic threat that shut down the campus for two days earlier this week.

Luis Antonio Rivera allegedly said on Facebook that he would attack everyone on the Central campus in Midtown on Monday May 7, according to prosecutors.

He was charged with the third-degree felony following an investigation by HCC Police. Rivera faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted.