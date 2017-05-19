Beware: Some Parts of I-45 Are Entirely Closed This Weekend

The closure begins here, exit 23 for FM 518. Screenshot/Google Maps

Houston traffic is already bad enough — but perhaps nothing would be worse than making your way all the way up the Gulf Freeway only to find an unexpected blockade.

So make a mental note now: Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, all northbound lanes on I-45 will be closed from FM 518 in League City up to El Dorado Boulevard, right by the Baybrook Mall. The lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, May 22.

Plan for some delays if you're heading to Galveston for the weekend — on the return trip, you'll have to get off the freeway in these parts and take the frontage road.

Look to the bright side: On Monday morning, the U.S. 290/Loop 610 interchange will finally be open and completed. But not until some lanes are also restricted while construction is finished from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

According to Houston TransStar, those closures include: the I-10 eastbound and westbound connector ramps to get on 610 West Loop Northbound; one lane on the 610 West Loop Northbound connector ramp to get onto U.S. 290; and some northbound lanes on the 610 Loop from Old Katy Road to W. 18th Street.

Just try to think about Monday morning.

