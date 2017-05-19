Beware: Some Parts of I-45 Are Entirely Closed This Weekend
|
The closure begins here, exit 23 for FM 518.
Screenshot/Google Maps
Houston traffic is already bad enough — but perhaps nothing would be worse than making your way all the way up the Gulf Freeway only to find an unexpected blockade.
So make a mental note now: Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, all northbound lanes on I-45 will be closed from FM 518 in League City up to El Dorado Boulevard, right by the Baybrook Mall. The lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, May 22.
Plan for some delays if you're heading to Galveston for the weekend — on the return trip, you'll have to get off the freeway in these parts and take the frontage road.
Look to the bright side: On Monday morning, the U.S. 290/Loop 610 interchange will finally be open and completed. But not until some lanes are also restricted while construction is finished from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
According to Houston TransStar, those closures include: the I-10 eastbound and westbound connector ramps to get on 610 West Loop Northbound; one lane on the 610 West Loop Northbound connector ramp to get onto U.S. 290; and some northbound lanes on the 610 Loop from Old Katy Road to W. 18th Street.
Just try to think about Monday morning.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Mexico National Football Team vs. Ghana
TicketsWed., Jun. 28, 8:00pm
-
Ford Park Ball Fields
TicketsTue., Jan. 1, 6:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!