Here Are The School Districts Closed Because Of Harvey

How Are Addicks and Barker Reservoirs Handling Hurricane Harvey?


Here Are The School Districts Closed Because Of Harvey

Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
By Joseph Fanelli
Conditions are not conducive to going to school, or anywhere else for that matter.
Conditions are not conducive to going to school, or anywhere else for that matter.
Photo by Meagan Flyyn
A A

Update, 1:15 p.m.: With flooding reaching unprecedented levels and rainfall not expected to stop anytime soon, the Houston Independent School District has already announced it will not reopen schools until after Labor Day.

Here are the districts that are out and for how long:

SCHOOL DISTRICTS CLOSED THROUGH MONDAY
Dickinson
Cleveland
Lamar
Magnolia

THROUGH TUESDAY
Aldine
Alief
Conroe
Dayton
Fort Bend
Galena Park
Huffman
Katy
La Porte
New Caney
Pasadena
Sheldon
Spring Branch
Tomball

THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Galveston Bay
Tarkington

THROUGH FRIDAY
Alvin
Channelview
Cypress Fairbanks
Klein
Pearland
Royal
Spring
Stafford
Waller

Royal ISD will be closed all of this week and these districts have not announced plans yet as of Sunday afternoon: Cedar Creek, Friendswood and Pearl Island.

In higher education, the University of Houston-Downtown, as well as the University of Houston-Downtown Northwest and the Lone Star College campuses at Kingwood and Cyfair are closed through Wednesday.

Joseph Fanelli
Joseph Fanelli is a reporting fellow at the Houston Press with an interest in education, crime and eccentric people everywhere.

