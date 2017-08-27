Here Are The School Districts Closed Because Of Harvey

Conditions are not conducive to going to school, or anywhere else for that matter. Photo by Meagan Flyyn

Update, 1:15 p.m.: With flooding reaching unprecedented levels and rainfall not expected to stop anytime soon, the Houston Independent School District has already announced it will not reopen schools until after Labor Day.

Here are the districts that are out and for how long:

SCHOOL DISTRICTS CLOSED THROUGH MONDAY

Dickinson

Cleveland

Lamar

Magnolia

THROUGH TUESDAY

Aldine

Alief

Conroe

Dayton

Fort Bend

Galena Park

Huffman

Katy

La Porte

New Caney

Pasadena

Sheldon

Spring Branch

Tomball

THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Galveston Bay

Tarkington

THROUGH FRIDAY

Alvin

Channelview

Cypress Fairbanks

Klein

Pearland

Royal

Spring

Stafford

Waller

Royal ISD will be closed all of this week and these districts have not announced plans yet as of Sunday afternoon: Cedar Creek, Friendswood and Pearl Island.

In higher education, the University of Houston-Downtown, as well as the University of Houston-Downtown Northwest and the Lone Star College campuses at Kingwood and Cyfair are closed through Wednesday.