Houston "SWAT" Team Will Tackle 22 Flooding Projects


Here Are Your Best Transportation Options For Super Bowl Week

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Houston Press
The METRO light rail system will have extended hours during Super Bowl week.
Matt Griesmyer
The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee has unveiled its plan for easing traffic congestion during Super Bowl week, from January 28 through the big game on February 5.

Due to Super Bowl LIVE events, which the city expects will draw more than 100,000 people daily, several roads in downtown Houston will be closed from January 28 through February 6. They are:
- Polk (Between Austin and La Branch)
- Dallas (Between Austin and La Branch)
- La Branch (Between Walker and Bell)
- Avenida de las Americas, McKinney, Lamar (in the vicinity of Discovery Green)

The city's transportation experts urge fans to plan extra time for travel (but if you've spent more than a day in Houston, you've learned that already).

Drivers
Organizers promise more than 62,000 parking spots will be available downtown for these events, but encourage drivers to reserve a spot in advance. Depending on your thoughts on paying for parking, finding a spot may not be cheap: Spaces in downtown city-owned garages range from $11 to $34, depending on how close they are to Discovery Green.

Drivers can also park in 1,000 metered street spots at two- to four-hour intervals, and can also pay using the PayByPhone app.

City officials say drivers should park on the west side of downtown to avoid street closures around Discovery Green, have prepared a list of ideal entrance routes into the area:

- From the west: I-10 east to Smith
- From the east: I-10 west to Providence exit to Fannin or I-45 North to Scott/St. Joseph's Parkway
- From the south: I-69 north to West Gray, U.S. 59 527 spur to Louisiana in Midtown
- From the north: I-69 south to Jackson

Public Transit
METRO will run extra trains and buses with extended hours of operation. At $1.25 per ride for light rail and bus, it's the cheapest way to commute into town. Pro tip: Get an all day rail/bus pass for $3. From Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 5, the rail service will run until 1 a.m. On Super Bowl Sunday, trains will run until midnight.

In addition to regular METRO rail and bus service, the transportation agency will run free shuttles between Super Bowl LIVE events and downtown parking lots. Shuttles to Midtown and the Galleria will have a $2 fare. For more information, click here.

Vehicles for hire
As always, Uber drivers aplenty will be cruising the Houston streets, available to pick up riders. Fans can also hail taxi cabs using Houston's new app, ARRO.

Houston also encourages fans to use the city's bike sharing program, Houston B-Cycle, or, if you have your own bike, the BikeHouston Bike Valet.

