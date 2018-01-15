Snowpocalypse II: The Sleetening is Coming. Here's the Latest [UPDATED]

Update 5:38 p.m. Editor's note: Houston ISD has just announced that because of the expected ice conditions, schools across the district will be closed on Tuesday.

As we mentioned this morning, a wintry mix is on tap for most of the region tomorrow with temperatures forecast to remain below freezing all day and into Wednesday morning. What has changed slightly about the forecast is the timing.

The most recent forecasts are calling for the first precipitation to move into the northern parts of the area sometime after midnight and into central Houston by the early morning hours. There is no way to know exactly where the precipitation will fall or how much accumulation will occur, but safe to say the farther north and west you are, the more likely the problems with icy roadways.