Snowpocalypse II: The Sleetening is Coming. Here's the Latest [UPDATED]

Update 5:38 p.m. Editor's note: Houston ISD has just announced that because of the expected ice conditions, schools across the district will be closed on Tuesday.
As we mentioned this morning, a wintry mix is on tap for most of the region tomorrow with temperatures forecast to remain below freezing all day and into Wednesday morning. What has changed slightly about the forecast is the timing.
The most recent forecasts are calling for the first precipitation to move into the northern parts of the area sometime after midnight and into central Houston by the early morning hours. There is no way to know exactly where the precipitation will fall or how much accumulation will occur, but safe to say the farther north and west you are, the more likely the problems with icy roadways.
The high tomorrow is going to be in the upper 30s and that will probably occur sometime just after midnight. Temperatures will continue to fall as the freezing line approaches Houston early on Tuesday. As it does anything that wasn't sticking previously will begin to hang around. How much of a winter wonderland you are treated to will depend on where you live and the type of precipitation that falls.
Right now, the biggest concern is the icing of roadways, most likely during the day on Tuesday, perhaps even as early as morning rush hour. Whether this means a four-day weekend for some instead of a three-day one is up in the air, but Harris County is aware announcing a winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire area for between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday. That will likely be extended if and when conditions worsen.
The good news is the rest of the week is looking better. After another semi-hard freeze overnight Tuesday, Wednesday will warm up into the 40s with Thursday now looking much better with highs in the 40s and overcast conditions.
For now, the main concern will be roadways throughout the day tomorrow as a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and even some snow are likely to fall across Houston. If you do have to drive, proceed with extreme caution.
