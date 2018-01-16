The Ice Storm Cometh: With Winter Storm Warning in Effect, Here's What to Expect

The last time we dealt with winter weather, it was almost idyllic. Many of us woke up to a blanket of white on our rooftops and Christmas decorations. It was before the holiday and everyone felt positively giddy. Think of Tuesday as that day's sloppy, drunk cousin still hungover from the winter break and just trying to keep the party going.

The cold front forecast last week moved through Houston in the early morning hours. Since, temperatures have been falling and as of 7:30 a.m., most of the city was at or below freezing. A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain began falling around dawn and the ground is now wet with melted sleet and some rain.

It's no wonder that much of the Houston area is closed today. The major school districts, colleges and even some museums and local businesses have decided today is not the day to venture forth and that's pretty good advice for everyone.