 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Grenita Lathan finally gets her budget through.
Grenita Lathan finally gets her budget through.
Photo courtesy of HISD

HISD Trustees Approve 2018-19 Budget in Record Time

Margaret Downing | June 26, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

In the mere blink of an eye — at least when you put it in the context of historically long- winded Houston ISD board meetings — the same trustees who voted 5-4 against the administration's proposed 2018-19 budget, endorsed it wholeheartedly in an hour-long meeting Monday morning.

In a 9-0 game, set and match approach, trustees set aside their doubts about digging deeper into the district's rainy day fund and approved a budget that doesn't differ that markedly from the first one Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan's administration presented last week.  By doing so they came in under the wire of the June 30 deadline they had to establish a budget for the next school year.

The biggest difference between last week's and this week's plans is that trustees lowered the amount they are setting aside for a performance review allotment from $2.5 million to $1 million. The $1.5 million difference will go toward operations and be administered out of the general fund reserve. The remaining funds will go toward a Legislative Budget Board review of HISD's operations.

The $2 billion budget does include some increases, most notably $17 million worth for special education, dyslexia programs and the Achieve 180 program started under previous Superintendent Richard Carranza for underperforming and underserved schools.

Most importantly, to many people, the preliminary rate remains the same as last year at $1.2067. 

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >