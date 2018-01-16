HISD Will Stay Closed on Wednesday [UPDATED]

HISD says it wants another day before it takes to the roads.

HISD has just released a statement that all its schools and offices will be closed Wednesday.

Describing it as "a precautionary measure because of inclement weather and the related potential for dangerous road conditions," a press release from the district said that the expectation of continuing icy road conditions on Wednesday prompted their decision.

"There's ice on the roads and really hazardous conditions. We don't want to put anybody in harm's way," said Superintendent Richard Carranza, reached by phone.