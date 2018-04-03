HISD Decides To Dial Back on Significant Change to its Funding System

It's like watching your favorite TV show and all of a sudden an entire plot line that you've been following for weeks just disappears and the characters are acting like it never happened. Did you miss an episode? Run to the bathroom at the wrong time? Just not understand the clues?

Well that was the Houston ISD trustees Monday when all this talk of making a significant change in how they allocate funds to the schools from PUA (Per Unit Allocation — those "units" being the students ) to FTE ( Full-Time Equivalent system in which schools are assigned staffing positions based on how many students they have) that Board President Rhonda Skillern-Jones had carried so much water on, evaporated.

Moving to FTE — used by all other school districts in Texas — would have reinvigorated the district's attempt to provide equity to all its students, Skillern-Jones had said. Clearly not all the board members agreed and there was concern in the community that this could seriously damage some of the district's more successful schools.