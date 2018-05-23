Is This the End of the Road For Principal Bertie Simmons and HISD?

Did a historic figure in HISD really cross the line? Or is this just retaliation by the district?

Legendary Furr High School Principal Bertie Simmons, put on leave from her job since last October by the Houston ISD, has been told she won't be working for the district much longer, her lawyer Scott Newar says.

In a statement released Tuesday, HISD said it was unable to comment on Simmons' employment status. But added that the investigators who've been looking into allegations of misconduct at the school have found there were grade changes that did not comply with state law and changed attendance records.

Newar, who is representing Simmons in a lawsuit against the district which claims age discrimination, racial discrimination and retaliation against her on the part of the district, called the HISD investigation "a farce designed to justify its illegal discrimination and retaliation against Dr. Simmons."