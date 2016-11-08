HISD Kindergarten Teacher Accused of Indecency With Child

David Salisbury Screenshot/KHOU

A Houston Independent School District teacher has been charged with felony indecency with a child, HISD announced late Monday.

David Salisbury, a kindergarten teacher at Berry Elementary School in north Houston, is accused of inappropriately touching a five-year-old girl. KHOU reported that her mother told authorities that Salisbury had touched the girl underneath her clothes several times, and in one instance touched her while she was isolated in one area of the classroom while other students watched a movie.

A warrant was issued for Salisbury's arrest Friday. According to court records, Salisbury is out on $30,000 bond.

HISD released the following statement:

