HISD Kindergarten Teacher Accused of Indecency With Child

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Meagan Flynn
David Salisbury
Screenshot/KHOU
A Houston Independent School District teacher has been charged with felony indecency with a child, HISD announced late Monday.

David Salisbury, a kindergarten teacher at Berry Elementary School in north Houston, is accused of inappropriately touching a five-year-old girl. KHOU reported that her mother told authorities that Salisbury had touched the girl underneath her clothes several times, and in one instance touched her while she was isolated in one area of the classroom while other students watched a movie.

A warrant was issued for Salisbury's arrest Friday. According to court records, Salisbury is out on $30,000 bond.

HISD released the following statement:


"The allegation was first reported to school officials in September at which time the teacher was removed from the classroom and an internal investigation begun. The administration also notified HISD and CPS of the conduct. Police then presented their findings to the Harris County District Attorney, who accepted criminal charges. HISD takes situations such as this very seriously, as the safety of students is always the district’s top priority."

