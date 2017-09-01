Houston ISD Opening Nine Feeding Centers In Houston

The Houston Indepent School District is offering meals before the start of the school year. Photo by Jack Gorman

With the Houston Independent School District not slated to open until September 11, the district is opening relief centers across the city to help those likely without access to food because of flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

HISD had announced Wednesday that it would offer free meals to all 215,000 students for the 2017-2018 school year, but with the district's start date pushed back another week, it is offering immediate help.

“The Houston community needs our support now more than ever,” HISD Board of Education President Trustee Wanda Adams said in a press release. “Thousands of families have been displaced from their homes and have suffered unimaginable loss and trauma.To even begin the recovery process, we must first address families’ most basic needs, which includes access to food and water.”

Nine sites will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, with lunch services starting at Almeda Elementary (14249 Bridgeport), Barbara Bush Elementary (13800 Westerloch), Carrillo Elementary (960 South Wayside) and DeChaumes Elementary (155 Cooper).

The other locations are:

Shadydale Elementary, 5905 Tidwell Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway T.H. Rogers School, 5840 San Felipe Elrod Elementary, 6323 Dumfries Blackshear Elementary, 2900



Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to noon and dinner from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

