Houston ISD Opening Nine Feeding Centers In Houston
|
The Houston Indepent School District is offering meals before the start of the school year.
Photo by Jack Gorman
With the Houston Independent School District not slated to open until September 11, the district is opening relief centers across the city to help those likely without access to food because of flooding from Hurricane Harvey.
HISD had announced Wednesday that it would offer free meals to all 215,000 students for the 2017-2018 school year, but with the district's start date pushed back another week, it is offering immediate help.
“The Houston community needs our support now more than ever,” HISD Board of Education President Trustee Wanda Adams said in a press release. “Thousands of families have been displaced from their homes and have suffered unimaginable loss and trauma.To even begin the recovery process, we must first address families’ most basic needs, which includes access to food and water.”
Nine sites will offer breakfast,
The other locations are:
Shadydale Elementary, 5905 Tidwell
Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway
T.H. Rogers School, 5840 San Felipe
Elrod Elementary, 6323 Dumfries
Blackshear Elementary, 2900
Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to noon and dinner from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
