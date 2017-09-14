Playing Catch-up, HISD Administration Proposes Extended Days at Some Schools

It's time to add some minutes to the school clock. Photo by Individual Film Co.

They could have canceled most of the winter or spring break. Or taken the school year well past Memorial Day and deep into June. None of which would have gone over well with most parents.

So instead, in a creative bit of policy making, the Houston ISD administration is proposing extended days for students at its schools that haven’t yet opened up because of Harvey damage. School board members will vote on the measure at tonight's general meeting.

The Texas Education Agency granted a bye to students for the first nine days that Harvey shut down the schools, an HISD press release says. But beyond that, students will have to make up lost time to meet state standards on time in public school in a year.

Most HISD schools started classes this past Monday, September 11. But others were too badly affected by Harvey flooding to resume by then.

Four schools will start the 2017-18 academic year on Monday, September 18. Students at Mitchell Elementary, Key Middle and Bellaire and Northside high schools will go to school for an extra 25 minutes a day.

Another eight schools are scheduled to start classes on September 25 and these students will go to school an extra 55 minutes a day. That means students at Braeburn, Hilliard, Kolter, Roland P. Harris and Scarborough elementaries; Forest Brook Middle and Liberty High.

