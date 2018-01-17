HISD Will Resume Classes Thursday as it Considers the New Normal

Houston ISD and other local school districts will be back in full session Thursday — barring any unforeseen damage done to any property due to the ice storm (burst pipes anyone?)
Colleges are resuming their classes and nighttime events are no longer being canceled throughout the area as most of the ice has melted from roadways and bridges. Although with below freezing temperatures returning Wednesday night we might not be through all of this yet.
Still, operating with an optimistic outlook, HISD plans to go ahead with swearing in three new trustees and three returning ones at an 11:30 a.m. ceremony Thursday before that night's board meeting at 5 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White building. Of course, if you're still concerned about the weather and driving conditions, you can follow the meeting on hisdtv.org as it's broadcast live.
On tap: turnaround plans for Bonham Elementary, Gregory-Lincoln Education Center, and Madison and Washington high schools. These schools have not met state standards for two years.
Equally intriguing, even if kind of sad, is a proposal to accept a donation "of 200 cartons of Narcan nasal spray in response to the growing national trend of opioid abuse. The spray is used to treat known or suspected opioid overdose."
HISD Police Department officers could use the spray "in the event of an overdose, whether it be a student or adult, on any of HISD's 287 campuses," according to an HISD press release. Kaléo Pharma is offering the donation, said to have a value of $72,000.
