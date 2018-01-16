HISD and Other Local School Districts Will Decide Later Tuesday Whether to Close Wednesday

In his previous superintendency in California, Houston ISD Superintendent Richard Carranza never had this many weather days to contend with while running a school district.

This school year, between the flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey and today's unexpectedly harsh ice storm has put him through a fast course in Texas Education Agency rules of attendance.

Today, but no later than 6 p.m., Carranza said that he will decide whether HISD schools will be open on Wednesday or not. Parents and students will be notified by text and call-outs as well as through the media, he said.