HISD Student Killed Defending His Mom During Robbery at Houston Subway

Screenshot/KPRC

A teenage student died defending his mother during an armed robbery at a Houston Subway, police said Thursday.

The 18-year-old, Javier Flores, and his mother both worked as clerks at the Subway on Broadway Street in southeast Houston, just off I-45. According to the Houston Police Department, two armed robbers entered the sandwich shop around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Demanding money, they held up Flores's mom at gunpoint.

When Flores tried to intervene, the robbers shot him, police said. He was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital.

Flores was in the 11th grade at Houston Independent School District's Chavez High School, KPRC reported.

Police are still searching for the suspects. Police described them as two black males between the ages of 16 and 20, and they are believed to be driving a tan or gold four-door sedan.

Flores and his mother were the only people inside the Subway at the time of the shooting, police said.

