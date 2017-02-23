HISD Student Killed Defending His Mom During Robbery at Houston Subway
|
Screenshot/KPRC
A teenage student died defending his mother during an armed robbery at a Houston Subway, police said Thursday.
The 18-year-old, Javier Flores, and his mother both worked as clerks at the Subway on Broadway Street in southeast Houston, just off I-45. According to the Houston Police Department, two armed robbers entered the sandwich shop around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Demanding money, they held up Flores's mom at gunpoint.
When Flores tried to intervene, the robbers shot him, police said. He was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital.
Flores was in the 11th grade at Houston Independent School District's Chavez High School, KPRC reported.
Upcoming Events
-
Monster Nation
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 8:00pm
-
Gridiron Glory: The Best of Pro Football HOF -- 10A-3PM
TicketsSat., Feb. 25, 10:00am
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Mens Basketball
TicketsSat., Feb. 25, 7:00pm
-
Gridiron Glory: The Best of Pro Football HOF -- 10AM-6PM
TicketsSun., Feb. 26, 10:00am
Police are still searching for the suspects. Police described them as two black males between the ages of 16 and 20, and they are believed to be driving a tan or gold four-door sedan.
Flores and his mother were the only people inside the Subway at the time of the shooting, police said.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Gridiron Glory: The Best of Pro Football HOF -- 3PM-8PM
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 3:00pm
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles Mens Basketball
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 7:00pm
-
Gridiron Glory: The Best of Pro Football HOF -- 10AM-3PM
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 10:00am
-
Rice Owls Men's Baseball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions Baseball
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 6:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!