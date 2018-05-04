HISD Trustee Santos Calls For Board President Skillern-Jones to Exit Stage Left

Rhonda Skillern Jones didn't like what she was hearing at that April meeting. Things haven't gotten any better for her.

Well that rollicking band of elected officials known as the Houston ISD Board of Trustees, took it to another level of legendary moments Thursday when new trustee Elizabeth Santos publicly called for embattled school board president Rhonda Skillern-Jones to step down as president.

Santos did this in the form of a post on the HISD Parent Visionaries Facebook page. While she hasn't been alone in calling for the change, it is the first time one of Skillern-Jones peers did so in such a public fashion.

Contacted Thursday, Skillern-Jones declined comment "at this time." She is, of course, under fire for clearing the room at the last contentious April school board meeting and ending the meeting before any vote could be taken on what to do with the ten failing schools that may be taken over by the Texas Education Agency. Some protesters were dragged down the hallways of the Hattie Mae White administration building and two people were arrested.