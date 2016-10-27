Holiday Card Written by Convicted Texas Baby Killer Found For Sale Online

In the 15 years that Andy Kahan, victims' rights advocate for the City of Houston, has closely monitored "murderabilia" from serial killers sold online, he has never seen anything for sale from convicted baby killer Genene Jones.

Then he found a Christmas card Jones had written to someone from prison, for sale on a website called truecrimeauctionhouse.com for $750.

"Obviously, it piqued my interest," Kahan says, "because ever since I began being a watchdog in this industry, I've never seen any personalized items from Jones for sale, which is why it's being offered at a ridiculously insane price."

Jones, who was a pediatric nurse at a hospital in Kerrville, was convicted in 1984 of killing a 15-month-old baby — but remains suspected of killing as many as 45 other babies too, according to Bexar County prosecutors. She was sentenced to 99 years in prison for injecting the 15-year-old with three lethal doses of a muscle relaxer that stopped her heart, plus another 60 years for injuring another child in similar fashion.

Now, however, because of a now-defunct law allowing violent felons who exhibit good behavior to go free before they have served out their full sentence, Jones is set to be released in March 2018 — "which will make her the first serial killer in the state's history ever to be released," Kahan said.

But not if he can help it.

Kahan has reached out to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to ask officials to investigate whether Jones had anything to do with the sale of the Christmas card, or if she sent it out with the intention to profit from its sale. As TDCJ has told us in the past, that's violates inmate policies, which, if it turns out Jones was at all involved in selling the murderabilia, will tarnish her good-behavior record and prevent her release.

"These were helpless infants," Kahan says. "They couldn't scream for help. They couldn't run for help. They were entrusted into her care as a nurse, and they died a horrific death, and many families never knew how their child died. Only to find out later on that a nurse was responsible for taking their lives. It only adds more wounds. She's a narcissistic psychopath."

Kahan says that, as Jones's release date approaches, her name is bound to gain "universal recognition," and that it is likely he will begin to see more Genene Jones murderabilia for sale online. He monitors them every day, he says.

