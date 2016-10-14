Houston 911 Operator Hung up on Thousands She Ain't Got Time For

But is it really an emergency, though? Scott Davidson/Flickr

Ain't nobody got time to handle emergency phone calls in which some people could possibly die — or at least that's the opinion of one 911 operator who is now facing criminal charges for hanging up on thousands of panicking callers.

Crenshanda Williams has been charged with interference with an emergency phone call after an investigation by police and the Harris County District Attorney's Office Public Integrity Unit revealed Williams was consistently blowing off callers from October 2015 through March 2016. Williams's superiors started to grow suspicious after noticing that Williams had logged an unusual amount of calls lasting shorter than 20 seconds (superiors are notified any time that happens, according to court records).

Here's what she actually says to a security officer driving on I-45 who noticed two trucks racing each other at dangerously high speeds, concerned they were going to crash and kill people: "Ain't nobody got time for that. For real."

To another man reporting an armed robbery, she simply sighs before hanging up the phone.

That man, Hua Li, had to call 911 three times before he got help. Li was purchasing a lottery ticket in an unspecified store when some robbers came in and fired multiple shots as Li ran out the door. After getting in his car safely, Li dialed 911 immediately. The first time, Williams apparently hung up on him right after he started talking. The second time, he said he was reporting a robbery and then she sighed and ended the call. Then, finally, Li was able to tell a different operator that he was afraid some people might be hurt and to send the cops right away.

In the 911 situation on the I-45 freeway, the officer, Jimmy Moten, was concerned someone might get killed because of reckless driving — several people had died just a couple weeks prior due to a nasty accident in the same area. Moten told police he was confused as to why his call was disconnected while he was talking, but Williams went ahead and cleared that up for him during her own interview with police.

As police wrote in the criminal complaint: "The defendant admitted that she often hangs up on calls that have not been connected because she did not want to talk to anyone at that time."

