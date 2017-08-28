BARC Employees Are Working Around the Clock During Harvey

Our furry friends are in good hands. Photo courtesy BARC.

The folks at BARC have been working around the clock to make sure that the animals in Houston's largest shelter are safe and have enough food and supplies.

Although the shelter remains closed, employees have stayed overnight and some came in Monday morning to make sure the animals get continual care, BARC spokeswoman Ashtyn Rivet told the Houston Press Monday.

Additionally, BARC staff has been delivering food and supplies for the animals at the George R Brown convention center, but "they definitely need to even more crates and food, Rivet said in an email.

She added, "as for BARC, we are doing OK on supplies right now. The flooding around BARC is making it very difficult to reach the shelter, but a few employees stayed overnight and a few others have been able to make it into the campus to feed animals and clean their kennels this morning."

A BARC employee is also on hand to check in pets at the M.O. Campbell Center, at 1865 Aldine Bender.

The dedicated BARC staff definitely deserve props for not forgetting the animals amid all this tragedy. When Harvey finally blows over, which won't be soon enough, someone needs to take them out for a beer.

