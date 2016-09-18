menu

Houston-area Cops Running Afoul of the Law So Far in 2016

Coogs and Kush — Our Most Popular News Stories From the Week


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston-area Cops Running Afoul of the Law So Far in 2016

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 12:01 a.m.
By Zach Despart
How did a Harris County deputy get away with destroying evidence for so long?
How did a Harris County deputy get away with destroying evidence for so long?
Miranda Nelson/Flickr
A A

After revelations of a Harris County deputy constable illegally destroying evidence for years surfaced last month, we decided to take a look back at our stories on Houston-area police running afoul of the law in 2016.

James Combs
James Combs
Courtesy Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

Houston Police Officer Faces Intoxicated Manslaughter Charge
Houston police officer James Combs was drunk when he slammed his white Chevrolet Tahoe into an oncoming Corvette last Friday morning, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. The SUV crushed the coupe, killing the driver, 36-year-old Brian Manring. 

Former HPD officer Kenneth Troost
Former HPD officer Kenneth Troost
Courtesy Houston Police Department

Indicted HPD Cop Accused of Lying About DWI Arrests
Former officer Kenneth Troost said he pulled over Amy Charron because she failed to use her turn signal, was driving drunk, failed a field sobriety test and refused to consent to a blood test. Proecutors say he lied about all of that.

Chris Zamora
Chris Zamora
Courtesy Houston Police Department

Attorneys Say HPD's Code of Silence Led to Retaliation Against Harassed Officer
Eight years after 24 Houston police officers first sued HPD and the city for discrimination and retaliation, the case has finally come to a close — ending at the foot of the U.S. Supreme Court's door with one of the original plaintiff's sons.

Noe Juarez
Noe Juarez
Screncap/KPRC

Former Houston Cop Gets 30+ Years for Helping Mexican Cartel
For at least four years, a Houston police officer — who swore to uphold the law and protect the public — aided a Mexican drug cartel to expand its empire in the United States.

Houston-area Cops Running Afoul of the Law So Far in 2016
Thinkstock.com

HCSO Deputies Who Ordered Cavity Search at Gas Station Indicted
A year after Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies took off a woman's pants in a gas station parking lot to search her vagina for marijuana, a grand jury has indicted two officers for their conduct.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >