Houston-area Cops Running Afoul of the Law So Far in 2016
After revelations of a Harris County deputy constable illegally destroying evidence for years surfaced last month, we decided to take a look back at our stories on Houston-area police running afoul of the law in 2016.
|
James Combs
Courtesy Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office
Houston Police Officer Faces Intoxicated Manslaughter Charge
Houston police officer James Combs was drunk when he slammed his white Chevrolet Tahoe into an oncoming Corvette last Friday morning, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. The SUV crushed the coupe, killing the driver, 36-year-old Brian Manring.
|
Former HPD officer Kenneth Troost
Courtesy Houston Police Department
Indicted HPD Cop Accused of Lying About DWI Arrests
Former officer Kenneth Troost said he pulled over Amy Charron because she failed to use her turn signal, was driving drunk, failed a field sobriety test and refused to consent to a blood test. Proecutors say he lied about all of that.
|
Chris Zamora
Courtesy Houston Police Department
Attorneys Say HPD's Code of Silence Led to Retaliation Against Harassed Officer
Eight years after 24 Houston police officers first sued HPD and the city for discrimination and retaliation, the case has finally come to a close — ending at the foot of the U.S. Supreme Court's door with one of the original plaintiff's sons.
|
Noe Juarez
Screncap/KPRC
Former Houston Cop Gets 30+ Years for Helping Mexican Cartel
For at least four years, a Houston police officer — who swore to uphold the law and protect the public — aided a Mexican drug cartel to expand its empire in the United States.
|
Thinkstock.com
HCSO Deputies Who Ordered Cavity Search at Gas Station Indicted
A year after Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies took off a woman's pants in a gas station parking lot to search her vagina for marijuana, a grand jury has indicted two officers for their conduct.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Houston Press' biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Rice University Owls Football vs. University of North Texas Mean Green Football
TicketsSat., Sep. 24, 5:00pm
-
University of Houston Cougars Football vs. UConn Huskies College Football
TicketsThu., Sep. 29, 11:00am
-
Battle of the Piney Woods: SFA vs. SHSU
TicketsSat., Oct. 1, 3:00pm
-
University of Houston Cougars Football vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Football
TicketsSat., Oct. 15, 11:00am
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!