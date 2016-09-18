Houston-area Cops Running Afoul of the Law So Far in 2016

How did a Harris County deputy get away with destroying evidence for so long? Miranda Nelson/Flickr

After revelations of a Harris County deputy constable illegally destroying evidence for years surfaced last month, we decided to take a look back at our stories on Houston-area police running afoul of the law in 2016.

Houston Police Officer Faces Intoxicated Manslaughter Charge

Houston police officer James Combs was drunk when he slammed his white Chevrolet Tahoe into an oncoming Corvette last Friday morning, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. The SUV crushed the coupe, killing the driver, 36-year-old Brian Manring.

Indicted HPD Cop Accused of Lying About DWI Arrests

Former officer Kenneth Troost said he pulled over Amy Charron because she failed to use her turn signal, was driving drunk, failed a field sobriety test and refused to consent to a blood test. Proecutors say he lied about all of that.

Attorneys Say HPD's Code of Silence Led to Retaliation Against Harassed Officer

Eight years after 24 Houston police officers first sued HPD and the city for discrimination and retaliation, the case has finally come to a close — ending at the foot of the U.S. Supreme Court's door with one of the original plaintiff's sons.



Former Houston Cop Gets 30+ Years for Helping Mexican Cartel

For at least four years, a Houston police officer — who swore to uphold the law and protect the public — aided a Mexican drug cartel to expand its empire in the United States.

HCSO Deputies Who Ordered Cavity Search at Gas Station Indicted

A year after Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies took off a woman's pants in a gas station parking lot to search her vagina for marijuana, a grand jury has indicted two officers for their conduct.