Better have your umbrella handy on Wednesday.
Better have your umbrella handy on Wednesday.
National Weather Service

Heavy Rains Forecast Across Much of the Houston Area Wednesday

Jeff Balke | March 28, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

As we suspected, some heavy rains will be moving through the entire region throughout the day Wednesday. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of rain in some areas, though most should see less than that.

A slow moving cold front is sagging across the state colliding with warm, damp air from the Gulf. As they meet, the potential for occasional downpours, hail and maybe even a stray tornado exists. The rainfall will be widespread, but, as per usual with Houston, different parts of the area will experience different results.

The hardest hit areas will actually be north and east of the city, but expect the rain to continue for Houston and the surrounding counties throughout the day Wednesday well into the evening hours. While significant flooding is unlikely, be cautious as street flash flooding can certainly occur in some areas.

The good news is all of this should clear out by early Thursday leaving behind some rather glorious weather for Easter weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s. We just have to get through the rain first.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

