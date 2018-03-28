Heavy Rains Forecast Across Much of the Houston Area Wednesday

As we suspected, some heavy rains will be moving through the entire region throughout the day Wednesday. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of rain in some areas, though most should see less than that.
A slow moving cold front is sagging across the state colliding with warm, damp air from the Gulf. As they meet, the potential for occasional downpours, hail and maybe even a stray tornado exists. The rainfall will be widespread, but, as per usual with Houston, different parts of the area will experience different results.
The hardest hit areas will actually be north and east of the city, but expect the rain to continue for Houston and the surrounding counties throughout the day Wednesday well into the evening hours. While significant flooding is unlikely, be cautious as street flash flooding can certainly occur in some areas.
The good news is all of this should clear out by early Thursday leaving behind some rather glorious weather for Easter weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s. We just have to get through the rain first.
