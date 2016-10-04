Houston Area Jerks in Clown Masks Chase People with Bats, Tree Limbs

Either a 14-year-old's social media hoax has inspired people to scare innocent bystanders to death or they are Halloween nuts much too excited that it is October: Yesterday, at least three men dressed in clown masks chased people through neighborhoods and parks, police say. And at least one got away.

The first incident happened in Baytown, where, according to a KPRC report, two men in clown masks chased people, including one three-year-old and his mom, through Jenkins Park with tree limbs. Tree limbs. When Baytown police arrived on scene, the men ran off into the woods, and police only captured one of them. KPRC reports he was arrested on an outstanding warrant but said it is unclear if he will be charged in the clown incident.

Later that night, another man chased some boys through their Atascocita neighborhood while swinging a baseball bat at them. KHOU reported that deputies said the man is mentally ill and well-known throughout the neighborhood. They took him to a psychiatric ward instead of jail, KHOU reported.

All of this comes on the same day that a 14-year-old was arrested after creating a clown Facebook profile and making a "terroristic threat" against one Houston Independent School District school (which authorities did not name). This morning, yet another 14-year-old was arrested for making a terroristic threat at a Livingston school, though he was not disguised as a clown — just as a made-up person named Larry Brown.

HISD police, Livingston ISD police and other law enforcement officers have determined the threats — which have been similarly made with clown profiles across the country recently — were not credible, but schools did take extra precautions with school security.

Y'all might as well take your own precautions as well and stay on the lookout for clowns. Happy Halloween?

