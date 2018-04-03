Houston Astros Unveil World Series Banner, Pound Orioles 6-1

When we last saw the Houston Astros playing baseball in Minute Maid Park, Derek Fisher was scoring the winning run in the tenth inning of one of the greatest World Series games of al time. It's been a long few months, but there was finally a baseball game played at Minute Maid Park on Monday, a methodical 6-1 win over the Orioles.

That game, though, was mere backdrop to a moment for which the Astros fans have waited for 56 years — the unveiling of a banner in the outfield that contains the words "WORLD CHAMPIONS," the next moment in a series of moments that will culminate tonight with the Astros [;ayers and staff receiving their championship rings before Game 2 against the poo Orioles (who are being forced to watch all of this on their way to what will likely be a 73 win season, or thereabouts).

Related Stories Astros Stay Golden at the 2018 Home Opener

Let's relive some of the moments, both in-game and pregame, and we actually begin with one that is a minor concern: