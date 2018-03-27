Six Great Player Prop Bets For The Astros' 2018 Season

I know the games still don't count, but there's something nice about having the Houston Astros back home at Minute Maid Park for a couple of exhibition games against the Milwaukee Brewers the first couple days of this week. It's the final message that the regular season, and the defense of the crown, is nigh.

So let's get ready for the Astros' 2018 regular season in the only way I know how — by placing some season long prop bets on player performances! You can find the full list of player prop bets on Bovada, and there are literally dozens of them. Here are six for the Astros that I really, really like:

JOSE ALTUVE, OVER .315 Batting Average

For a relevant frame of reference, know that Altuve's batting averages over the last four seasons have gone like this — .341, .313, .338, and .346. In all but the second of those seasons, Altuve won the batting title. At age 27, he isn't at an age where we should expect a regression. As a member of the Astros, he isn't on a team that won't protect him in the lineup, as he will likely be batting ahead of Carlos Correa (more on him in a second). So why would I go UNDER on a number that is 15 to 20 points below the range I expect Altuve to live in these optimal conditions Jeff Luhnow has created? Answer — there is no reason to go UNDER.