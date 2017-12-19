Ready for a Cold (Like Really Cold) Christmas in Houston?

Despite half of the world being in the heart of summer right now, most Christmas tales are told in some snowy winter village. Houston is way too big to be a village and, setting aside our early-December snowfall this year, is about as snowy as Miami. Still, many in these parts would at least like to be able to wear a sweater or a light jacket around the holidays.

You're in luck, bucko, but before we get to Christmas, let's discuss this week because it epitomizes Houston weather.

This week is not going to feel much like Christmas, at least during the work week. After a foggy, muggy, rainy day on Tuesday, it will be gorgeous and warm on Wednesday; a Chamber of Commerce day to be sure and the envy of people digging out of snow everywhere. But, like most weather patterns in Houston, that will change quickly.