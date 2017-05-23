menu

Infant Struck in Southwest Houston Drive-By Shooting

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11:12 a.m.
By Meagan Flynn
An infant was struck in a drive-by shooting on Monday evening in southwest Houston, police said.

The one-year-old baby was traveling in a car with his mother on Mullins Drive when a dark-colored SUV passed them in the oncoming lane of traffic. Just then, shots rang out.

The bullets hit the baby in both of his legs. His mother was uninjured.

The baby was transported to the hospital and police say he was in stable condition as of Monday evening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn is a staff writer at the Houston Press who, despite covering criminal justice and other political squabbles in Harris County, drinks only one small cup of coffee per day.

