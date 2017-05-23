Infant Struck in Southwest Houston Drive-By Shooting

An infant was struck in a drive-by shooting on Monday evening in southwest Houston, police said.

The one-year-old baby was traveling in a car with his mother on Mullins Drive when a dark-colored SUV passed them in the oncoming lane of traffic. Just then, shots rang out.

The bullets hit the baby in both of his legs. His mother was uninjured.

The baby was transported to the hospital and police say he was in stable condition as of Monday evening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

