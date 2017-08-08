menu

Houston Under Flash Flood Warning Until 8 a.m. Tuesday

Over a Single Dollar Bill, a NASA Scientist Remains Trapped in a Turkish Prison


Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 7:03 a.m.
By Zach Despart
Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service
The city of Houston activated its Emergency Operations Center at 1 a.m. Tuesday as torrential rain continued to pound the area, and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Houston area until 8 a.m.

Several areas, mostly in west Houston and northwest Harris County, received between three and six inches of rain overnight. Along Beltway 8 on the west side, a few areas neared seven inches.

As a result, the Emergency Operations Center is urging residents to be careful during the morning commute. Officials are reminding drivers never to try to pass through areas of high water or try to drive around barricades police have set up, and to seek alternate routes to avoid flood-prone areas.

Residents can report flooding and other storm impacts such as debris and downed trees by calling 311 (713-837-0311) by visiting houston311.org, or using the Houston 311 mobile app.

In particular, officials are keeping an eye out for flooding in the following areas:

White Oak Bayou and Heights Boulevard
Rummel Creek and Brittmore (I-10 & W Sam Houston Pkwy)
Briar Branch and Campbell (Spring Branch)
Halls Bayou and Airline
Greens Bayou and U.S. 59
Greens Bayou and Ley
Keegans Bayou and Keegan
Keegans Bayou and Roark
Brickhouse Gully and Costa Rica (34th and U.S. 290)
Horsepen Creek and Trailside
South Mayde Creek and Greenhouse

Zach Despart
Zach Despart is the managing editor of the Houston Press and oversees the news and music verticals.

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

