Houston Under Flash Flood Warning Until 8 a.m. Tuesday

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service

The city of Houston activated its Emergency Operations Center at 1 a.m. Tuesday as torrential rain continued to pound the area, and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Houston area until 8 a.m.

Several areas, mostly in west Houston and northwest Harris County, received between three and six inches of rain overnight. Along Beltway 8 on the west side, a few areas neared seven inches.

As a result, the Emergency Operations Center is urging residents to be careful during the morning commute. Officials are reminding drivers never to try to pass through areas of high water or try to drive around barricades police have set up, and to seek alternate routes to avoid flood-prone areas.

Residents can report flooding and other storm impacts such as debris and downed trees by calling 311 (713-837-0311) by visiting houston311.org, or using the Houston 311 mobile app.

In particular, officials are keeping an eye out for flooding in the following areas:

White Oak Bayou and Heights Boulevard

Rummel Creek and Brittmore (I-10 & W Sam Houston Pkwy)

Briar Branch and Campbell (Spring Branch)

Halls Bayou and Airline

Greens Bayou and U.S. 59

Greens Bayou and Ley

Keegans Bayou and Keegan

Keegans Bayou and Roark

Brickhouse Gully and Costa Rica (34th and U.S. 290)

Horsepen Creek and Trailside

South Mayde Creek and Greenhouse

