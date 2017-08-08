Houston Under Flash Flood Warning Until 8 a.m. Tuesday
|
Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service
The city of Houston activated its Emergency Operations Center at 1 a.m. Tuesday as torrential rain continued to pound the area, and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Houston area until 8 a.m.
Several areas, mostly in west Houston and northwest Harris County, received between three and six inches of rain overnight. Along Beltway 8 on the west side, a few areas neared seven inches.
As a result, the Emergency Operations Center is urging residents to be careful during the morning commute. Officials are reminding drivers never to try to pass through areas of high water or try to drive around barricades police have set up, and to seek alternate routes to avoid flood-prone areas.
Residents can report flooding and other storm impacts such as debris and downed trees by calling 311 (713-837-0311) by visiting houston311.org, or using the Houston 311 mobile app.
SIGNIFICANT volume of water flowing under White Oak & I-10/Studemont @JeffLindner1 @mattlanza @NWSHouston #houwx #hounews pic.twitter.com/IE2JgFNCw0— Mark Stalcup (@StalcupWx) August 8, 2017
Upcoming Events
-
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TicketsSun., Oct. 8, 7:30pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns
TicketsSun., Oct. 15, 12:00pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Oct. 21, 7:00pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
TicketsSun., Nov. 5, 12:00pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals
TicketsSun., Nov. 19, 12:00pm
In particular, officials are keeping an eye out for flooding in the following areas:
White Oak Bayou and Heights Boulevard
Rummel Creek and Brittmore (I-10 & W Sam Houston Pkwy)
Briar Branch and Campbell (Spring Branch)
Halls Bayou and Airline
Greens Bayou and U.S. 59
Greens Bayou and Ley
Keegans Bayou and Keegan
Keegans Bayou and Roark
Brickhouse Gully and Costa Rica (34th and U.S. 290)
Horsepen Creek and Trailside
South Mayde Creek and Greenhouse
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
TicketsSun., Sep. 10, 12:00pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 12:00pm
-
Battle of the Piney Woods: SFA vs. SHSU
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 1:00pm
-
"Improv! The Musical"
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 10:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!