Some Monster Shot and Killed a Houston Firefighter's Dog on Wednesday

Let's get some justice for Angus. Photo Courtesy Darrin Nielsen

In what surely qualifies as an express-lane to hell, a man shot and killed a Houston firefighter's dog in the Heights early Wednesday morning.

Dennis Nielsen told the Houston Press that a neighbor only got a brief glimpse of the man he believes was the shooter, who wore black clothes and possibly carried a pistol, at the corner of Tabor and West Patton streets. Nielsen said the neighbor couldn't tell the shooter's race or any other identifying characteristics. The shooting took place between 2:30 and 3 a.m.

Nielsen's dog, Angus, was a five-year old rescue — a loyal, athletic, part Irish Wolfhound who loved to play ball with Nielsen and his kids. Angus was also an observant watchdog who barked at passers-by, only this morning, he was apparently killed for it.

"That's his job," said Nielsen, a captain who has six years with the Houston Fire Department. "He shouldn't have been shot for that."

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

