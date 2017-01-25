menu

Houston ISD Teacher Accused of Molesting Elementary Students

Study Finds That Mostly Older Voters Helped Elect Mayor Turner, Other Mayors


Houston ISD Teacher Accused of Molesting Elementary Students

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 3:42 p.m.
By Zach Despart
Houston ISD Teacher Accused of Molesting Elementary Students
LinkedIn/Pete Hernandez
A former Houston substitute teacher has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in inappropriate conduct with three students, Houston ISD announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors have charged Pete Hernandez with three counts of indecency with a child. He no longer works for the district, HISD said.

The district said allegations were reported in November, and HISD promptly removed Hernandez from the campus of Looscan Elementary School in Near Northside, and also notified Children's Protective Services.

"HISD takes situations such as this very seriously, as the safety of students is always the district's top priority," HISD said in a statement.

A LinkedIn page for Hernandez stated he began working at HISD in September 2015. A search of Harris County criminal court records does not reveal any previous convictions for Hernandez.

Hernandez is far from the first HISD teacher to be accused of a sex crime in recent months.

Zach Despart
Zach Despart is the managing editor of the Houston Press and oversees the news and music verticals.

