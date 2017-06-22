Man Accused of Raping 88-Year-Old Woman at Houston Senior Living Facility

Justin Glenn Ellis is charged with raping an 88-year-old woman in a senior living facility. Courtesy Harris County District Attorney

A man has been arrested and charged in the brutal rape of an 88-year-old woman at a senior living facility earlier this month — and may be connected to several other sexual assaults the Harris County District Attorney's Office is now investigating.

According to the DA's office, 21-year-old Justin Glenn Ellis broke into Brookdale Senior Living facility through a window on the night of June 11. The victim was lying in her bed, watching TV when police say Ellis attacked. Ellis allegedly beat the woman, then smothered her with a pillow while anally raping her. According to court records, he reportedly asked the 88-year-old repeatedly, "Do you like this?"

He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person, facing five to 99 years or life in prison.

Prosecutor Christina Roberts described the crime as "heinous, disgusting and mortifying."

"He's definitely one of the predators that the HPD sex crimes unit and DA's office sex crimes unit was created to prosecute," she said. "These are guys that, they don't care. He went after the very group of people that needs the most protection."

Roberts said investigators connected Ellis to the crime with fingerprint evidence. She said he is suspected in several other sexual assaults or assaults that occurred at senior living facilities in the Bellaire and West University area over the past three to six months — all crimes with similar MOs. Roberts would not elaborate on how else Ellis is implicated, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The 21-year-old man has an extensive misdemeanor criminal record, with 13 trespassing convictions and busts for attempted theft, making a terroristic threat and making a harassing communication, as well as two convictions for resisting arrest. Roberts said Ellis appeared to be homeless, and was known to hang around the West U area.

When he was arrested Wednesday night, police say he was apprehended at another senior living facility, and did not appear to be visiting anyone specific. He was trying to sneak in.

