United Airlines Assaulted 71-Year-Old Houston Man, Suit Claims

United Airlines keeps racking up lawsuits. Flickr/byeangel

In the latest bit of bad publicity for United "Our Way Or The Highway" Airlines, a Houston attorney is suing the not-so-friendly-skies company over a 2015 incident at Bush Intercontinental Airport where a United employee allegedly shoved a man to the floor.

KPRC first reported the story, and published a video of the incident, which shows Tigner being pushed to the ground. William Hoke, who represents Ronald Tigner — who was 71 at the time of the July 2015 incident — told the Houston Chronicle that his client was "knocked unconscious and later taken to the hospital by an ambulance."

According to the lawsuit filed last week in Harris County District Court, Tigner was given an illegible boarding pass at United's terminal, and was mocked by two airline employees when he tried to get a replacement. The suit alleges that employees Alejandro Nestor Anastasia and Ianthe Phillips-Allred laughed and cursed at Tigner.

Tigner is seeking more than $1 million.

"We have seen the video from 2015 that shows completely unacceptable behavior by a United employee. This employee was terminated from United in August 2015 following the incident. The conduct shown here does not reflect our values or our commitment to treat all of our customers with respect and dignity. We are taking a thorough look into what happened here and reaching out to our customer to profusely apologize for what occurred and to make this right."



Hoke also told the Chronicle that Tigner wasn't having much luck getting anywhere with United "until he saw the video of Dr. David Dao being forcibly removed from United Express flight 3411 earlier this year."

