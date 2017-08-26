With Much of Houston Underwater, Mayor and County Judge Urge Residents to Stay Home

National Weather Service

Mayor Sylvester Turner, County Judge Ed Emmett and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo went on live TV Saturday night to tell people to stay home, that many of the streets in Houston and Harris County are flooded and that another band of storms was on its way. A flash flood emergency was issued for the area.

The usual flood prone areas were covered with water, but as had been predicted, some parts of town that have not flooded in the past were underwater. Meyerland once again was experiencing significant flooding. Residents of the Heights, which usually don't experience as much flooding, were reporting four inches of standing water in their yards.

Turner and Acevedo said they attempted to reach the site of the live broadcast but couldn't make it all the way by car and had to walk to finish the trip. Acevedo said one of the city's patrol cars was swept away in the flooding. Both said a woman driving a car died while driving today, possibly because of high water. Acevedo took to Twitter to urge people to pull over when confronted by high water instead of trying to continue through it.

Missouri City in Fort Bend County was hit by another tornado Saturday night, less than a day after one tore off the roofs and did other damage to an estimated 50 homes in the Sienna Plantation subdivision. This time the damage was done along the Texas Parkway to several businesses including a Pizza Hut. Patrol cars blocked off part of the street to protect drivers from a downed power line.

The American Red Cross closed a shelter it had set up at the Chinese Community Center, 9800 Town Park Drive, because of high water.

CenterPoint Energy was reporting multiple power outages throughout the area and said the flooding was making it difficult to resolve the problem.