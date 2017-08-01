Houston Nightclub Where Man Shot Early Sunday Is Unlicensed
|
Allure Lounge, the site of a shooting early Sunday morning, has not received a liquor license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Photo by Joseph Fanelli
The nightclub featured in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Sunday morning is another unlicensed Houston bar, according to records from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Allure Lounge, located at 9725 Richmond Avenue on the west side of Houston, has not filed or received a liquor license from the commission. Records show that a liquor license for The Night Life – filed in the same suite location as Allure – expired in December of 2016 and has not been renewed.
A Facebook page for Allure, as well as other online advertisements, promotes musical performances and DJs along with happy hour and drink specials for patrons.
Several phone calls to Allure as well as knocks at the club’s front entrance were unanswered Monday afternoon.
Upcoming Events
-
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 12:00pm
-
Battle of the Piney Woods: SFA vs. SHSU
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 1:00pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TicketsSun., Oct. 8, 7:30pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns
TicketsSun., Oct. 15, 12:00pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Oct. 21, 7:00pm
The Harris County Attorney’s office has clamped down on unlicensed bars in Houston as of late, with ten such establishments closed in the last two months because of lawsuits filed by the attorney’s office. Last Friday, the office announced the closing of three after-hours bars after undercover raids by Houston police revealed the selling of alcohol without a license and after the 2 a.m. curfew designated by the state.
The County Attorney’s office has said previously that unlicensed bars support a hub of criminal activity. This Sunday at Allure Lounge, 21-year-old
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys
TicketsThu., Aug. 31, 7:00pm
-
2017 Advocare Texas Kickoff
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 8:30pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
TicketsSun., Sep. 10, 12:00pm
-
"The OGs of Comedy"
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!