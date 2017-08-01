menu

Not Having $150 "No. 1 Reason" Nearly 300 Have Failed Marijuana Diversion Program


Houston Nightclub Where Man Shot Early Sunday Is Unlicensed

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Joseph Fanelli
Allure Lounge, the site of a shooting early Sunday morning, has not received a liquor license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Photo by Joseph Fanelli
The nightclub featured in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Sunday morning is another unlicensed Houston bar, according to records from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Allure Lounge, located at 9725 Richmond Avenue on the west side of Houston, has not filed or received a liquor license from the commission. Records show that a liquor license for The Night Life – filed in the same suite location as Allure – expired in December of 2016 and has not been renewed.

A Facebook page for Allure, as well as other online advertisements, promotes musical performances and DJs along with happy hour and drink specials for patrons.

Several phone calls to Allure as well as knocks at the club’s front entrance were unanswered Monday afternoon.

The Harris County Attorney’s office has clamped down on unlicensed bars in Houston as of late, with ten such establishments closed in the last two months because of lawsuits filed by the attorney’s office. Last Friday, the office announced the closing of three after-hours bars after undercover raids by Houston police revealed the selling of alcohol without a license and after the 2 a.m. curfew designated by the state.

The County Attorney’s office has said previously that unlicensed bars support a hub of criminal activity. This Sunday at Allure Lounge, 21-year-old Jasson Huerta was shot outside the club around 3:40 a.m. after an altercation. The assailant sped off with a group of men and Huerta was transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

Joseph Fanelli
Joseph Fanelli is a reporting fellow at the Houston Press with an interest in education, crime and eccentric people everywhere.

