Most of Houston's City Parks, Attractions Have Reopened Since Harvey

Hermann Park is back open after Hurricane Harvey. Photo by Lifted Up Aerial Photography/shutterstock.com

Though Hurricane Harvey left the Houston area more than a week ago, the city is still dealing with flooding, full reservoirs and damaged roads. With a beautiful, mild weekend ahead, many Houstonians are eager to get outside and take a break from helping their friends, neighbors and complete strangers recover from the storm.

As Houston begins its slow return to normal after the unprecedented floods, here's a list of city parks and attractions that have reopened, along with the few that remain closed.

Golf Courses

- Memorial Park Golf Course

- Glenbrook Park Golf Course

- Sharpstown Park Golf Course

- Hermann Park Golf Course

Hermann Park

- The Houston Zoo

- The McGovern Centennial Gardens & Cheri Flores Garden Pavilion

- The Houston Museum of Natural Science

- The Lake Plaza area, including the cafe and plaza food concessions, Hermann Park mini-train and pedal boats

- The Japanese Garden

Memorial Park

- Becks Prime

- Running Trails

- Cullen Running Trails Center

- Memorial Park Picnic Loop

- Community Centers & Gyms

All Community Centers, except for Kendall Community Center, and gymnasiums are open as per regular schedules.

Tennis Centers

- Homer Ford Tennis Center

- Memorial Park Tennis Center

- Lee LeClear Tennis Center – Courts are playable, but there is limited access to the Lee LeClear Club House

After School Meal Program

Approximately 52 Community Center locations will provide after-school meal service. Kendall Community Center and River Oaks Community Center are not After School Meal Program sites.

Lee & Joe Jamail Skatepark is open per its regular schedule.

The following programs and/or facilities will be closed because of continued assessment and cleanup needs.

Adult Sports and Ball Fields — Fields are evaluated and open based on field condition. Ball-field lights will not be turned on until the fields have been released for permitting. Please note that although some fields appear to be playable, there may be other problems, like damaged lights. Contact 832-394-8805 or 832-394-8804 if you have any questions.

Cullen Park — All permits have been canceled through October 31, 2017 since sports fields and permitting areas are under water.

Kendall Community Center and Lake Houston Wilderness Park are closed until further notice.

Memorial Park Southside bike trails are temporarily closed because of wet conditions. Call the Trail Hotline for up-to-date information on trails open and closed at 713-863-8403.

