Houston Police Hunt For Suspect After Boy Sexually Assaulted in Library Bathroom

Houston Police Hunt For Suspect After Boy Sexually Assaulted in Library Bathroom

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 12:26 p.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Recognize this guy?
Recognize this guy?
Screenshot/YouTube
A A

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man possibly suspected of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a library bathroom.

According to Special Victims Division Officer Annette Keyes, the boy was at the Aldine Branch Library on August 24 when the assault occurred. The boy went to the bathroom and, once he entered, the suspect forced him into a stall and sexually assaulted him. The boy was able to escape, while the suspect fled on foot.

Now, HPD has released surveillance video of a man entering the library whom police believe may have been involved in the attack. Police describe the man as Hispanic with a goatee, weighing around 140 to 170 pounds and being between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police said he was also wearing a dark-colored polo shirt and pants on the day of the incident. He is wanted for questioning.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

