Houston Police Investigating Second Body Found in Bayou Recently

M.E. Declares Death of John Hernandez a Homicide By Strangulation


Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 2:05 p.m.
By Stephen Paulsen
Flickr/Patrick Feller
Houston police are investigating after a dead body was found in a Houston bayou.

Residents in the Magnolia Park neighborhood called police Sunday morning after spotting a body floating in Greens Bayou. The discovery was made at about 1018 Westmont Drive, police said, in a residential neighborhood of east Houston.

That section of Westmont Drive has house lots running right up to the bayou. The body was floating past people’s backyards.

Cops have not yet identified the victim. They aren’t even sure of the gender or age of the person. The body was in an “advanced state of decomposition” but had “no apparent signs of trauma,” according to a statement from HPD homicide detectives M. Coleman and T. Tyler.

Cops are still working to determine the cause of death. They encourage anyone with information to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This gruesome bayou discovery is the second in less than a week. Last Tuesday, a homeless man called police after finding a body in the White Oak Bayou north of downtown.

Stephen Paulsen is a journalist and native Houstonian. He writes about crime, food, drugs, urban planning and extremists of all kinds. He covers local news for Houston Press and cannabis policy for Leafly.

©2017 Houston Press, LP.

