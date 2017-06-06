Houston Police Investigating Second Body Found in Bayou Recently

Houston police are investigating after a dead body was found in a Houston bayou.

Residents in the Magnolia Park neighborhood called police Sunday morning after spotting a body floating in Greens Bayou. The discovery was made at about 1018 Westmont Drive, police said, in a residential neighborhood of east Houston.

That section of Westmont Drive has house lots running right up to the bayou. The body was floating past people’s backyards.

Cops have not yet identified the victim. They aren’t even sure of the gender or age of the person. The body was in an “advanced state of decomposition” but had “no apparent signs of trauma,” according to a statement from HPD homicide detectives M. Coleman and T. Tyler.

Cops are still working to determine the cause of death. They encourage anyone with information to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This gruesome bayou discovery is the second in less than a week. Last Tuesday, a homeless man called police after finding a body in the White Oak Bayou north of downtown.

