Houston Police Officer Accused of Threatening Wife With Gun

Screenshot/KPRC

A Houston police officer faces several charges after police say he threatened to kill his wife at least twice — most recently after surprising her at her workplace.

Police said Pedro Gonzalez, 45, showed up at his wife's work on August 25 and told her he would kill her and "shoot up the whole building and turn the place into a 'meat market.'" His wife said Gonzalez then lifted his sweatshirt to reveal a tactical vest with two semi-automatic handguns and several magazines of ammunition, court papers state.

Gonzalez's wife also told police that in March, Gonzalez assaulted her while he was drunk and the pair argued at their apartment. According to court documents, his wife said Gonzalez would not let her leave the apartment and threw her against a desk. She also told police Gonzalez put a gun in her mouth and threatened to kill her and her family.

Gonzalez faces two felony aggravated assault of a family member charges from the two incidents. He was originally charged with misdemeanor deadly conduct for confronting his wife at her job, but a judge later dismissed that count in favor of the more serious felony charge. A judge also granted a protective order against Gonzalez, ordering him not to have any contact with his wife.

Gonzalez has been relieved of duty from the Houston Police Department since July 24, after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said. Gonzalez, a 15-year veteran assigned to the vehicular crimes division, will remain suspended pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Gonzalez is the second Houston Police Department officer to face criminal charges in the past two weeks.

James Combs, a six-year veteran of the force, was charged on August 16 with intoxication manslaughter after he slammed his SUV head-on into a Corvette, killing the driver. Police say his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Interim Police Chief Martha Montalvo later told reporters she intends to fire Combs.

