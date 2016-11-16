Houston Police Say A 10-Year-Old Shot His Dad on the Way to School

A 10-year-old boy shot his dad in the as the Houston father was driving him and his sister to school on Tuesday morning, police said.

As they drove on Bissonnet in southwest Houston, the boy was sitting in the backseat behind the driver's seat when at some point he pulled a pistol out of his backpack and shot through the driver's seat once. His dad, 40-year-old Antonio Medardo Alvarenga, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Police Tuesday afternoon said he was in good condition.

Meanwhile, the 10-year-old was taken to the Children's Assessment Center for further questioning; no criminal charges have been filed, police said.

It is unclear where his 10-year-old sister was taken, though we imagine paying attention in a fifth-grade classroom would be a challenge after witnessing something like this.

