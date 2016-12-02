Houston Police Seek Information on Alleged Serial Rapist

David E. Beard Courtesy Houston Police Department

Houston police believe a 30-year-old man being held on two sexual assault charges may have committed at least six sexual assaults in southeast Houston since May.

David E. Beard has been in Harris County Jail since October 5, after two women identified him as their attacker, according to a Houston Police Department press release. Beard allegedly had a very peculiar M.O.:

A black male suspect, driving a red or maroon four-door vehicle, picked up his victims in the southeast side of Houston in the late morning hours. In each case, the suspect forced a victim into his vehicle, threatened her with bodily harm and ordered her to perform a sexual act on him with her eyes closed. The suspect then drove to a residence and pulled into the garage of the residence where the sexual assaults continued. After the assaults, the suspect dropped off each victim on the southwest side of Houston, near Dunlap and Dublin Street.

Harris County District Clerk records show that Beard was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in 2013, for which he received eight years' deferred adjudication.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1100.

