Rep. Al Green Joins Bid To Impeach Trump

Rep. Al Green is going for it with this impeachment business. Screenshot/YouTube

Democratic Rep. Al Green became the first member of Congress to formally call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and now he's once again plunged forward into the breach by actually filing articles of impeachment against the president.

On Wednesday Green and California Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman introduced articles of impeachment accusing Trump of obstruction of justice and seeking to "use his authority to hinder and cause the termination" of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The allegations contend that Trump sought to block the investigation "through threatening, and then terminating, [former FBI Director] James Comey," according to the Los Angeles Times.

The bill, drafted by Sherman, was being circulated to members of Congress last month. Even drafting the bill attracted concern from some of the Democratic House leadership, to the point that Sherman ended up telling House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi he would not ask for a floor vote on impeachment without consulting the Democratic caucus, according to the L.A. Times.

Green is the only co-sponsor of the bill, which makes sense considering he's been talking impeachment since back in May when he stood on the House floor and stated, "This is where I stand. I will not be moved. The president must be impeached."

Green got death threats for his trouble, but that hasn't made him back off.

However, it would be premature to either start planning impeachment parties or dyeing your clothes black to go into deepest mourning for the Trump presidency. Even if the president were to be impeached in the House that only would mean he's been charged with a crime.

It would take a 50 percent vote in the House to charge Trump and a 75 percent vote in the Senate to convict and remove him from office. Right now, Republicans control both the House and the Senate and they're more likely to do a group strip tease on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial than to impeach Trump and give up the power that comes with having him in office.

