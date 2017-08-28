On Day 3 of Harvey, Houston's Transportation Remains Paralyzed

There were nearly 350 high water spots on Houston roads on Monday morning. Screenshot/Houston TranStar

Monday brought more pounding rain to the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey battered the city for the third straight day. Widespread flooding still affects much of Houston, and driving remains difficult. In addition, METRO suspended rail and bus service indefinitely on Sunday.

Most of Houston's interstates and arterial roads are partially closed. The bottom line is this: avoid driving anywhere on Monday if you can.

On Monday morning, Houston TranStar reported more than 340 high water locations on Houston roadways. Here's a roundup of the major routes:

I-10 has significant areas of high water between the West Loop and Channelview. Traffic is flowing on parts of I-10 from the West Loop to Katy, while other sections of the route are closed due to high water.

I-45 has lots of high water between Beltway 8 north and downtown (as does the parallel Hardy Toll Road.) South of downtown, I-45 has areas of high water past Hobby Airport — which remains closed — and towards

U.S. 59 is closed heading north from 610 to Beltway 8. Inside the loop, U.S. 59 has high water spots through downtown and at its intersection with The Loop.

The Loop/I-610 is flowing relatively smoothly in some spots, though there are many areas of high water near Upton, Meyerland, Northeat Houston and Harrisburg/Manchester.

Beltway 8 is flowing in some spots but, like the Inner Loop, is ringed with high water areas. These include most of the West Sam Houston between Jersey Village and Chinatown, the East Sam near its intersection with U.S. 90 and the North Sam near Greenspoint and I-45.

We will update this story as traffic conditions change.

