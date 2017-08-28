menu

On Day 3 of Harvey, Houston's Transportation Remains Paralyzed

Hundreds Gather in Downtown Houston to Demand Removal of Confederate Statue


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

On Day 3 of Harvey, Houston's Transportation Remains Paralyzed

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 12:53 p.m.
By Zach Despart
There were nearly 350 high water spots on Houston roads on Monday morning.
There were nearly 350 high water spots on Houston roads on Monday morning.
Screenshot/Houston TranStar
A A

Monday brought more pounding rain to the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey battered the city for the third straight day. Widespread flooding still affects much of Houston, and driving remains difficult. In addition, METRO suspended rail and bus service indefinitely on Sunday.

Most of Houston's interstates and arterial roads are partially closed. The bottom line is this: avoid driving anywhere on Monday if you can.

On Monday morning, Houston TranStar reported more than 340 high water locations on Houston roadways. Here's a roundup of the major routes:

I-10 has significant areas of high water between the West Loop and Channelview. Traffic is flowing on parts of I-10 from the West Loop to Katy, while other sections of the route are closed due to high water.

Upcoming Events

I-45 has lots of high water between Beltway 8 north and downtown (as does the parallel Hardy Toll Road.) South of downtown, I-45 has areas of high water past Hobby Airport — which remains closed — and towards

U.S. 59 is closed heading north from 610 to Beltway 8. Inside the loop, U.S. 59 has high water spots through downtown and at its intersection with The Loop.

The Loop/I-610 is flowing relatively smoothly in some spots, though there are many areas of high water near Upton, Meyerland, Northeat Houston and Harrisburg/Manchester.

Beltway 8 is flowing in some spots but, like the Inner Loop, is ringed with high water areas. These include most of the West Sam Houston between Jersey Village and Chinatown, the East Sam near its intersection with U.S. 90 and the North Sam near Greenspoint and I-45.

We will update this story as traffic conditions change.

Zach Despart
Zach Despart is the managing editor of the Houston Press and oversees the news and music verticals.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >