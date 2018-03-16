Houston Sees Red with Wins for Rockets, Cougars

James Harden demonstrated once again why he is the MVP, sinking the game clinching shot against the Clippers.

It's been a really long time since Houston has had a winning college and pro team in the same sport at the same time. On Thursday night it was basketball as the Rockets dispatched the remarkably tenacious LA Clippers 101-96 at Toyota Center. And in round one of the Men's NCAA Tournament, University of Houston won its first tournament game in 34 years, besting San Diego State 67-65.

Both games were closer than anticipated and both teams relied on their stars down the stretch to secure wins. The Rockets, who have struggled against the Clippers this season, were down as much as 12 in the second half, but rallied on the strength of seven three pointers from Eric Gordon and the 34th double-double of the season from Clint Capela.

Still, with under a minute left, it was a two-point game when MVP favorite James Harden drilled a 20-foot jumper over Austin Rivers to seal the win. The Rockets had a rough shooting night from distance with one notable exception in Gordon. They were just 12-41 from distance, but if you take away Gordon's shooting, the rest of the team was a miserable 5-32.