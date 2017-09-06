menu

The Sheer Weight of Harvey's Floodwaters Sank Houston by Two Centimeters

Mayor Turner Puts Houston Under a Curfew Starting Tonight


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Sheer Weight of Harvey's Floodwaters Sank Houston by Two Centimeters

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 11 a.m.
By Steve Jansen
Hurricane Harvey dumped about 19 trillion gallons of water on the Texas coast.
Hurricane Harvey dumped about 19 trillion gallons of water on the Texas coast.
Photo by Doogie Roux
A A

It took around 100 years for some parts of Houston to sink 10 feet. Then Hurricane Harvey nailed the city and it only took a matter of days for Houston to sink even more.

According to Chris Milliner with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Caltech, the weight of Hurricane Harvey's floodwaters is so massive that the water flexed the Earth's crust and pushed Houston down by approximately two centimeters.

"We believe that the loading of water from flooding has acted to elastically deform the crust downwards," says Milliner, who analyzed Global Positioning System data to arrive at his astonishing conclusion.

The weight of Harvey's floodwaters has caused Houston to sink by two centimeters.
The weight of Harvey's floodwaters has caused Houston to sink by two centimeters.
Courtesy of Chris Milliner

As the Press has previously reported, natural and unnatural subsidence has caused regions of Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Brazoria and Galveston counties to drop anywhere from one to ten feet. Because the area's soil is predominantly clay, the ground has been more prone to sinking compared to a robust surface like bedrock. Add to that the removal of groundwater for oil and gas production and the sprawling city has sunk at a disconcerting rate.

Upcoming Events

The floodwaters are causing an altogether different sinking effect, one that's probably reversible. Milliner believes that once the water makes its way downstream to the Houston Ship Channel, Houston will bounce back up.

"As the water slowly recedes over the coming days/weeks and unloads the crust, we should expect uplift as the crust recovers elastically," says Milliner. "The crust's elastic response to loading and unloading is similar to if you were to jump on and off your mattress."

Steve Jansen
Steve is a contributing writer for the Houston Press.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >