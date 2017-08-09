Houston Spared More Flooding As Rain Stays East

Houston escaped more rainfall on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of National Weather Service.

Houston, still soggy from heavy rain on Tuesday that caused several bayous to jump their banks, avoided more flooding as heavy rains on Wednesday stayed to the east.

The National Weather Service cancelled its flash flood watch for Harris, Montgomery, Liberty, Polk and San Jacinto counties, though one remains in affect for Chambers and Galveston counties through 8 a.m. Flooding on the coast remains a possibility, particularly for the Bolivar Peninsula.

Despite a dry morning, forecasters predict a 50 percent chance of rain in Houston on Wednesday afternoon, creating the potential for a miserable commute. The area still hasn't been able to rid itself of the stalled low pressure system that was the culprit behind Tuesday's flooding (the experts over at Space City Weather say this is called a mesoscale convective vortex). Meteorologists predict that stubborn system will finally move out on Thursday, clearing the way for a sunny, hot and humid weekend.

The head index could top 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, prompting many Houstonians to beg for the rain to return.

